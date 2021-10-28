Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.67

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.67 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 340,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The company has a market cap of £183.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.