Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $68,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,516. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.23. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

