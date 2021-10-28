Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.29.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.07. 7,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.05). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

