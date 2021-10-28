Illumina (ILMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.30-$6.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $412.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,194 shares of company stock worth $3,502,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

