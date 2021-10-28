Illuvium Achieves Market Capitalization of $592.19 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $592.19 million and approximately $38.95 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $921.63 or 0.01525750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,549 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

