Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.52% of Imperial Oil worth $323,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

IMO opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

