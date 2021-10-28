Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 820.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 860.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.66. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

