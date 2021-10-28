Indorse Token (IND) Trading 172.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 172.9% against the dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $9,742.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

