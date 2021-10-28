Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.95.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
