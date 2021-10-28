Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.95.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

