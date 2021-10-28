Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFNY remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.50.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

