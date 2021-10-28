Ingersoll Rand Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.9%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.