Inherent Group LP Buys Shares of 55,969 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $1,543,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $52,523,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $3,244,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 22,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

