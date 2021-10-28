Inherent Group LP Has $14.30 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Inherent Group LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,595 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 330,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,214. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57.

