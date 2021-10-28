Inherent Group LP Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Inherent Group LP raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Post accounts for approximately 2.4% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.37% of Post worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,030. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

