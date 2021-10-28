Inherent Group LP Has $56.15 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 5.2% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inherent Group LP owned 1.97% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $56,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 10,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $44.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

