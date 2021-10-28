Inherent Group LP Increases Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 919.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vital Farms accounts for 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned about 0.28% of Vital Farms worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $252,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

