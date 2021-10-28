Inherent Group LP Purchases Shares of 1,316,213 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,316,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,000. Cano Health accounts for 1.5% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 1.53% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,830,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,462,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,240. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

