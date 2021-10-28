Inherent Group LP Sells 144,935 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Inherent Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,935 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 1.8% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned 1.68% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 98.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

