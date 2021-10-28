Inherent Group LP Sells 162,715 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Inherent Group LP reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,715 shares during the period. Edison International makes up 0.1% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.51. 27,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.