Inherent Group LP Sells 17,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inherent Group LP reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.4% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 68.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

MCO traded up $9.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $395.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

