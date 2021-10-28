Inherent Group LP Sells 182,700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Inherent Group LP lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $197,552,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $101.26. 233,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,137. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

