Inherent Group LP Takes $34.27 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,271,000. QuantumScape comprises approximately 3.2% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned 0.29% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 over the last 90 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 205,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,958,544. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 12.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

