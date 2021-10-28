Inherent Group LP Takes Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. HumanCo Acquisition makes up 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.60% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,061. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

