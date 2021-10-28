Inherent Group LP Takes Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 0.5% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inherent Group LP owned about 0.45% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $310,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 89.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 59.5% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

