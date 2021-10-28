Innova (INN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $283,257.03 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 438.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

