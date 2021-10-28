InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Down 2.9%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.01 ($0.43). 2,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.91. The stock has a market cap of £9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other InnovaDerma news, insider Mark Michael Ward bought 223,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £91,484.53 ($119,525.12).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

