Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INGN stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $887.03 million, a PE ratio of -326.89 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock worth $1,184,481. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

