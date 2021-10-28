Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.23

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 26881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

The company has a market cap of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

