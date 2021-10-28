Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 8,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,326. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

