Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

SPLK stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.15. 56,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,736. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

