Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,272. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

