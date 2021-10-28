Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.10. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 37,120 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

