Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.10. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 37,120 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.
About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
