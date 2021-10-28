Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.99

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.99 and last traded at $309.99, with a volume of 14586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.33.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

