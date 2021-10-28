Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.99

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $309.99 and last traded at $309.99, with a volume of 14586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

