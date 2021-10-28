Insured Finance Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $14,804.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,689.76 or 1.00046238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.99 or 0.07048165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021907 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

