Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Integer updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.
ITGR traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. 187,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,846. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63.
In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.