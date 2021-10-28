Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Integer updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.

ITGR traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. 187,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,846. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

