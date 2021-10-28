Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.43

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.43 and traded as low as C$18.92. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 536,652 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPL shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.73.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$702.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.