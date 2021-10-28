Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.91.

ICE opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

