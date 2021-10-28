Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

