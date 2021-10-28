Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 75.9% in October

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

