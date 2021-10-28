Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.14. 33,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

