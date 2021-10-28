Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. McDonald’s makes up 2.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

