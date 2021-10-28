Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.