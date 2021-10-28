Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $1.05 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 256,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 69,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.