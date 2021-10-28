Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $1.58 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,084. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.