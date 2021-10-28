Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,882. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $237.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

