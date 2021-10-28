Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,016 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

