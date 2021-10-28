Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 193,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

