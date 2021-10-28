Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 11.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $163.71. 26,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

