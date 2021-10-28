Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes $1.25 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $63,750,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.99. 19,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average of $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

